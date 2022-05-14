MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Cut to $36.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

MCFT stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $439.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.88.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 58.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

