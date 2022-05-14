MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Earnings Results

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. MasterCraft Boat updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.30-$4.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $33.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCFT. Raymond James increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

