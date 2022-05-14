Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,358 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Match Group worth $47,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

Shares of MTCH opened at $77.51 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.87 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average of $114.75.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

