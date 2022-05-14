Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 42,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 269,831 shares.The stock last traded at $14.74 and had previously closed at $13.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Materialise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Materialise had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,698,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 57,345 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

