Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTLS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 51.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 117.3% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 88,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 47,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $834.76 million, a PE ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.75. Materialise has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $30.26.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Materialise had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Materialise will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

