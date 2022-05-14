MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target Cut to C$0.75 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MAV Beauty Brands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands stock traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 30,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,780. MAV Beauty Brands has a 52-week low of C$0.55 and a 52-week high of C$5.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46. The stock has a market cap of C$20.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.10.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

