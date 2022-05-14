Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MAXR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Maxar Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $42.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 299,854 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

