Maxcoin Trading 26.8% Higher This Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 55.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $301,355.57 and $34.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,935.87 or 0.99728646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00034356 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00113804 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00192802 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00227062 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00111905 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000213 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

