Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Maximus is seeing lower current ratio for a while. The company’s current ratio at the end of March-quarter was pegged at 1.45, lower than prior-year quarter’s 1.57. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate risks. Partly due to these negatives, the stock has declined in the past year. On the flip side, the company's business process management expertise, and ability to deliver cost effective, efficient and high-scale solutions position it as a lucrative partner to governments. Long-term contracts provide the company predictable recurring revenue streams. The company is also focused on expanding foothold in clinical services as well as long-term services and supports. MAXIMUS’ financial flexibility enables it to pursue business investment and strategic acquisition opportunities.”

Get Maximus alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE MMS opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.08. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.79.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Maximus will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maximus (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.