Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut Mayville Engineering from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,569,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

