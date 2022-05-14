McBride (LON:MCB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.00

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 33.20 ($0.41), with a volume of 331792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.43).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.84. The stock has a market cap of £60.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.84.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Nodland purchased 100,000 shares of McBride stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £34,000 ($41,918.38). Also, insider Regi Aalstad purchased 80,000 shares of McBride stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($34,521.02). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 203,717 shares of company stock worth $7,196,114.

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

