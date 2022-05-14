McBride (LON:MCB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.00

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 33.20 ($0.41), with a volume of 331792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.43).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.92 million and a P/E ratio of -6.03.

In other news, insider Regi Aalstad bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($34,521.02). Also, insider Jeffrey Nodland bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £34,000 ($41,918.38). Insiders have acquired a total of 203,717 shares of company stock worth $7,196,114 over the last three months.

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

