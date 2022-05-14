MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.10 million. MediWound posted sales of $5.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $19.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $20.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.89 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $35.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediWound presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

MDWD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. 46,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,877. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market cap of $62.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.24. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

