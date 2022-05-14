MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $495.97 Million

Analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) will post $495.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $503.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $488.20 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $472.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MD. StockNews.com lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MD traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.38. 2,269,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $35.67.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

