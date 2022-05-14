MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Barclays

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MGTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MeiraGTx from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of MGTX stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.83. MeiraGTx has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 39.79% and a negative net margin of 211.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,203,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,863,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,969,000 after acquiring an additional 738,054 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth $18,500,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 86,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

