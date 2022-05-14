Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MLCO. CICC Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.73.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $17.98.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

