MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,604 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.21% of MercadoLibre worth $136,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after buying an additional 255,226 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,346,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,321,000 after buying an additional 164,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after buying an additional 114,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,783,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI opened at $794.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,054.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,159.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.61 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $640.00 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,670.50.

In other news, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

