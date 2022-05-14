Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $90.41 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.70.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

