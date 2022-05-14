MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Price Target Cut to €200.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €208.00 ($218.95) to €200.00 ($210.53) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €220.00 ($231.58) to €225.00 ($236.84) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $231.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKKGY opened at $33.20 on Friday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.72.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

