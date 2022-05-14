Meristem Family Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 843 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Illumina by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,515 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 693 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $16.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.56. 1,795,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.18 and a 200-day moving average of $351.50. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.35 and a 12 month high of $526.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.77.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.