Meristem Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 628.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,949,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,880,194. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

