Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Sysco by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Sysco by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sysco by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 232,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 221,427 shares of company stock worth $19,220,747 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYY traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $84.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,133. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.05. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

