Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $487,000 Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $921,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,127. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $115.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

