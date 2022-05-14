Meristem Family Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,889,000 after buying an additional 699,057 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2,678.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,619,000 after buying an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,822,000 after buying an additional 162,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 334.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after buying an additional 148,081 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $430.33. The stock had a trading volume of 655,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,396. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $460.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $417.54 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

