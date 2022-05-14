Meristem Family Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after buying an additional 1,337,520 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 122,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 538,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,184 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,715,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,585,374. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

