Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,369 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summitry LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 61,982 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 747,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,828,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

VZ stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.18. 21,078,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,267,076. The company has a market cap of $202.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $59.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

