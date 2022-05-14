Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 592 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,624,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,481,000 after buying an additional 472,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,574,000 after buying an additional 439,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,535,000 after buying an additional 392,308 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $50,747,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,549,000 after buying an additional 304,123 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.60. 4,195,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,342,452. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.32.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.