Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 844 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.95.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $9.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,572. The firm has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.23 and its 200 day moving average is $307.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

