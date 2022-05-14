Meristem Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.73.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.95. 1,493,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.25. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.96 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

