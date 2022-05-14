Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Triple Frond Partners LLC

Triple Frond Partners LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 6.5% of Triple Frond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Triple Frond Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $57,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 783,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $266,075,000 after purchasing an additional 41,247 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 134,852 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in Meta Platforms by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 313,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,768 shares of company stock worth $1,858,518. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $7.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.62. 24,524,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,243,102. The firm has a market cap of $537.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

