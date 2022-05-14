MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,719,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,462 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $107,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.93. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

