Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,895,200 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the April 15th total of 21,359,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,141.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on MYBUF. UBS Group cut Meyer Burger Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.28 to CHF 0.26 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of MYBUF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.39. 825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,720. Meyer Burger Technology has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

