MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,742,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,957,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,725,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 47,654.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,219 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,400,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

