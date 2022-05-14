Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 20,716 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 136.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,716 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.94 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

