Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.99. The stock had a trading volume of 34,682,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,370,248. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average is $75.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

