Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $338,000 Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,076,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 66,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,231,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,291 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Shares of KIM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,651,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,437. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.78%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

