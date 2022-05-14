Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $705,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,694 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $43.60. 32,022,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,765,636. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $49.04. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

