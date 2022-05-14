Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after purchasing an additional 145,052 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 286,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 831,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.43. 2,977,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537,763. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $38.20.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 143.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.