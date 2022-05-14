Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 132 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Amgen by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,349,000 after purchasing an additional 412,337 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

Amgen stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,039. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

