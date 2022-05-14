Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 795 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after acquiring an additional 378,526 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,613. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.24 and a 200 day moving average of $125.45. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $118.78 and a one year high of $132.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

