MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.81. 31,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $451.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.97. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 28.49%. Equities research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

