Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CL King decreased their target price on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average of $68.98.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 210,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,261,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 26.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.