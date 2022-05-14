Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 198.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Minerva Surgical has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.

Minerva Surgical ( NASDAQ:UTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Surgical will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

