MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Stock Price Down 1.3%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 54,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 100,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.

Get MingZhu Logistics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of June 6, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 108 tractors and 76 trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.