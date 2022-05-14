Mint Club (MINT) Market Capitalization Tops $6.82 Million

Mint Club (MINT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mint Club has a total market cap of $6.82 million and $2.80 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00016637 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00011042 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

