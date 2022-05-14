Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

MRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.27.

Shares of MRTX opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $51.16 and a 52-week high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,729,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,310,000 after buying an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.0% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 506,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,665,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

