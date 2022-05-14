Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Down 81.7% This Week

Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) traded down 53.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $494,661.53 and $74,627.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for about $42.68 or 0.00145228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 81.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00537258 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,406.29 or 2.05563171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00035375 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 11,591 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.