Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$895.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $889.95 million.Mister Car Wash also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.44-0.47 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of -94.42. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $191.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCW. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 71.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

