Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.48

Shares of Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $2.77. Mitsubishi Motors shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 5,300 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80.
Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMTOF)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Motors (MMTOF)
