Mizuho Cuts Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $42.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,781,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,949,000 after purchasing an additional 56,275 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.